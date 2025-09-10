Prince Harry's casual comment reveals deeper empathy tactic

Prince Harry’s light chat with teen highlights personal connection strategy

Prince Harry’s recent remarks about sibling dynamics hinted at a deeper empathy tactic, according to a royal expert.

Royal expert Judi James told The Mirror that the Duke of Sussex’s light exchange with a young award winner at the WellChild Awards, Declan Bitmead, reflected a familiar approach.

She noted that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, often use to connect with others by sharing their personal life stories.

While speaking to the 17-year-old, Harry made a joking comment about the challenges of having a younger sibling.

When Declan mentioned having a younger brother, Harry jokingly asked if he “drives you mad,” to which Declan replied they “get on fine.”

Harry added with a grin that attending the same school “sometimes makes it more challenging.”

James said moments like this are part of a strategy Harry and Meghan regularly use as a “bonding technique.”

"Harry and Meghan have always liked to use empathy as a 'bonding' technique," the expert said.

"Showing an ability to share experiences and challenges via their own problems,” she continued.

“So there is a display of involvement here with an undercurrent of Harry's life as the young people discuss their own.”