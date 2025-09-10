 
Prince Harry's casual comment reveals deeper empathy tactic

Prince Harry’s sibling joke hides deeper message, claims royal expert reveals

F. Quraishi
September 10, 2025

Prince Harry’s recent remarks about sibling dynamics hinted at a deeper empathy tactic, according to a royal expert.

Royal expert Judi James told The Mirror that the Duke of Sussex’s light exchange with a young award winner at the WellChild Awards, Declan Bitmead, reflected a familiar approach.

She noted that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, often use to connect with others by sharing their personal life stories.

While speaking to the 17-year-old, Harry made a joking comment about the challenges of having a younger sibling.

When Declan mentioned having a younger brother, Harry jokingly asked if he “drives you mad,” to which Declan replied they “get on fine.”

Harry added with a grin that attending the same school “sometimes makes it more challenging.”

James said moments like this are part of a strategy Harry and Meghan regularly use as a “bonding technique.”

"Harry and Meghan have always liked to use empathy as a 'bonding' technique," the expert said.

"Showing an ability to share experiences and challenges via their own problems,” she continued.

“So there is a display of involvement here with an undercurrent of Harry's life as the young people discuss their own.”

