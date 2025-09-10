Kate Middleton seen as key to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William

 
Prince Harry has received a meaningful advice from palace insiders to win over Princess of Wales Kate Middleton if the duke wants to reconcile with King Charles and Prince William.

The palace insider tells the New Idea, per the Radar Online, “Harry has always felt Kate was a bridge between him and William. If he can get her on side and win her over, he feels the rest will follow."

However, the source continued, "One of the most sensitive sticking points is whether Harry should meet with William and Kate.”

Moreover, the royal insider said Prince Harry knows this could be the last ‘real chance’ to sort things out, “that’s why he’s so determined.”

Meanwhile, according to a report by the Mirror, a source close to the Duke has said: "As Harry has stated before, he'd love to see his family and be reconciled."

Prince Harry returned to London on Monday for a children´s charity gala.

The last time the self-exiled Prince saw father King Charles was in February 2024, when he flew back from his home in California after learning that his father had been diagnosed with cancer.

They met only briefly at Clarence House, before Harry returned to the United States having stayed the night in a London hotel.

