Psychologist offers advice to Kate Middleton, Prince William on George, Charlotte, Louis

September 10, 2025

A psychologist shares their two cents about George, Charlotte, Louis

A psychologist has just stepped forward to offer what she believes are nuggets of wisdom to the Wales’ who are to move house and shift to Forest Lodge. A gothic style eight-bedroom Grade II, Georgian property inside 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park.

The expert in question is child and adolescent therapist, from Swift Psychology Laura Gwilt.

She spoke to Hello! for this chat and was quoted saying, “Involving children in the moving process improves adjustment and reduces stress. Evidence shows that when children feel some control, they adapt more positively.”

That is why she urged the Wales’ to allow their children to “help choose elements of their new bedrooms, pack personal treasures for the move, or take part in exploring their new surroundings.”

She feels this move can act as “small but meaningful roles build a sense of agency, helping the children to experience the move not simply as a parental decision made for them, but as a transition they are actively part of.”

