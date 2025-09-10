Meghan Markle ignores former 'Suits' co-star's Netflix show premiere

Meghan Markle's Netflix show has received mixed reactions from fans and critics

Patrick J. Adams, best known for starring alongside Meghan Markle in the hit legal drama "Suits," premiered his new Netflix limited series "Wayward" at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday.

The actor joined creator Mae Martin and fellow cast members including Toni Collette, Sarah Gadon and Brandon Jay McLaren on the red carpet for the world premiere at TIFF's 50th edition.

"Wayward," a Canadian-British miniseries, launches on Netflix Sept. 25.

Ahead of the premiere, Adams shared Instagram photos of his red carpet preparation, writing: "Thank you to the incredible team for this before and after transformation heading into the #WaywardNetflix world premiere at @tiff_net - it takes a village to turn a tired dad into someone presentable."

The series debut comes just two months after Adams' former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, launched the second season of her own Netflix cooking show "With Love, Meghan" on the streaming platform.

Notably, Adams did not publicly support Markle's show on social media when it premiered, while the Duchess has remained silent about her former colleague's new project.

Adams and Markle starred together for seven seasons on "Suits" before Markle left the show in 2018 following her engagement to Prince Harry.

The legal drama experienced a resurgence in popularity on Netflix in recent years.

"Wayward" marks Adams' return to television in a starring role since "Suits" concluded in 2019.