Palace shares details of Prince William's latest royal engagement

Prince William visited the Jac Lewis Foundation on Wednesday, praising the Welsh charity's rapid mental health support services and community initiatives.

The Prince of Wales toured the organization's new mental health hub at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, highlighting the foundation's work providing wellbeing services across Wales and supporting families bereaved by suicide.

"Your work to provide rapid mental health support and wellbeing services across Wales is truly inspiring," said a statement issued by William on the the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales following his visit.

The foundation, established in memory of Jac Lewis, focuses on suicide prevention and mental health awareness, particularly using sport as a vehicle for community engagement and support.

During his visit, William witnessed various initiatives designed to strengthen communities through mental health awareness programs.

The charity operates multiple projects aimed at providing immediate support to those in crisis while working to reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues.

"The dedication of everyone involved, and the way sport is being used to strengthen communities and mental health awareness is nothing short of remarkable," the prince added in his social media tribute.



