 
Geo News

Palace shares details of Prince William's latest royal engagement

Prince William toured Jac Lewis Foundation on Tuesday

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

 
Palace shares details of Prince Williams latest royal engagement
Palace shares details of Prince William's latest royal engagement  

Prince William visited the Jac Lewis Foundation on Wednesday, praising the Welsh charity's rapid mental health support services and community initiatives.

The Prince of Wales toured the organization's new mental health hub at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, highlighting the foundation's work providing wellbeing services across Wales and supporting families bereaved by suicide.

"Your work to provide rapid mental health support and wellbeing services across Wales is truly inspiring," said a statement issued by William on the the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales following his visit.

The foundation, established in memory of Jac Lewis, focuses on suicide prevention and mental health awareness, particularly using sport as a vehicle for community engagement and support.

During his visit, William witnessed various initiatives designed to strengthen communities through mental health awareness programs. 

The charity operates multiple projects aimed at providing immediate support to those in crisis while working to reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues.

"The dedication of everyone involved, and the way sport is being used to strengthen communities and mental health awareness is nothing short of remarkable," the prince added in his social media tribute.


Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to have key roles alongside George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to have key roles alongside George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry is attempting to take back his title in the UK: ‘Suspicions are rising'
Prince Harry is attempting to take back his title in the UK: ‘Suspicions are rising'
Prince Harry friends make shocking revelations about the Duke video
Prince Harry friends make shocking revelations about the Duke
Former butler points out exactly when Prince William, Prince Harry fell out video
Former butler points out exactly when Prince William, Prince Harry fell out
Prince Harry returns to UK with no intention to meet King Charles video
Prince Harry returns to UK with no intention to meet King Charles
Psychologist offers advice to Kate Middleton, Prince William on George, Charlotte, Louis
Psychologist offers advice to Kate Middleton, Prince William on George, Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton seen as key to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William
Kate Middleton seen as key to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William