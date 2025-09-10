‘Its open season on Meghan', expert drops bombshell

Meghan Markle finds herself in a crossfire: report

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner just turned up in defense of Meghan Markle, as the clock ticks away on her oral argument against half-sister Samantha Markle that appealed her defamation case against her sister.

What is pertinent to mention is that, while the case cannot be re-filed, following the petition, an oral argument has been set up in Jacksonville, Florida.

In his chat with Fox News Digital, this led Mr Turner to say, “it is open season on Meghan,” because “she obviously has a big target on her back…”

This even led him to pose the question “can she shake off her troubles, build relationships again and … keep her brand afloat while looking after Harry and the children?…”

Because in every which way Mr Turner claims “she is capable of doing this.”

And “she is immensely strong and determined,” so “I hope she wins the battles and the war,” he also said near the end, before signing off.

While no reaction has come from the Sussexes’ camp, Ms Samantha Markle’s lawyer, Peter Ticktin did speak to the same outlet and said, “the attorneys representing Samantha Markle and Meghan Markle will be making their arguments to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.”

And “as each side has fully briefed their positions, we are not going to learn much from either side. However, we can get a good idea of what is to come from the questions which the panel of three judges is more than likely to ask."

He also explained a bit about the process and said, “after the oral argument, the judges will go into a conference and determine whether the case should be reversed and remanded to the trial judge or if the judge’s decision will be affirmed.”

“As the whole question is to be addressed as a matter of law, where all the allegations of the complaint are deemed to be true for this purpose, there is a good chance that the court will reverse the trial judge.”