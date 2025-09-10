Meghan Markle warned against looking at life like a one-way street

Meghan Markle’s familial disputes called a tangled extension cord

Meghan Markle warned her family issues are looking more and more like a tangled extension cord that require tending to.

The comment comes from the founder of Achilles PR, Doug Eldridge.

He spoke to Fox News Digital regarding this, as well as the oral argument scheduled in Jacksonville, Florida on September 9th.

“The world of he said/she said familial disputes often seems like a tangled extension cord; no matter how you twist, pull, or loosen, it only seems to get tighter and more convoluted,” he started off by saying.

A kind where “you have no idea where the beginning or the end is.”

And “far be it from me to say someone else should reconcile with a family member, but I will say this: anytime you choose to litigate or publicize your family issues in front of a global jury of your peers, it never leads to a winning outcome. Everyone loses,” Mr Eldridge also noted while offering his own two cents on the matter.

A big reason for his thought process is because “Meghan married into the royal family, and that means a lifetime of media coverage.”

Not to mention, “she has also, in the past, strategically sought media attention in hopes of garnering viewer and reader sympathy. However, that media spotlight has always been a two-way street. If you consistently use the microphone and stage to denigrate others while positioning yourself as the victim, you have to understand that eventually, you too will be the subject of allegations and even litigation.”

Before concluding he also attempted to drive the point home, even more so and added, “the court of law has regulations, standards, and protocol; the court of public opinion does not.”