Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation

Prince Harry’s anxious behaviour mirrors King Charles during charity event

Prince Harry seems to be copying King Charles’ mannerisms as he returns to the UK for a four-day visit.

The Duke of Sussex looked more emotional and reserved than usual during his appearance at the WellChild Awards in London.

Body language expert Judi James said Harry seemed anxious and possibly hoping for some kind of reconciliation with his family, especially his cancer-stricken father.

She pointed out that some of his movements, like adjusting his jacket or smoothing his tie, were similar to King Charles’s own habits when feeling stressed.

Speaking with The Mirror, James said, "Harry's body language mood for this visit to the UK appears to be on a setting marked 'Conciliatory, submissive and saddened', suggesting he might have been seeking some kind of reconciliation and presumably saddened if that doesn't happen.”

"His rituals on arrival at the awards suggested high levels of anxiety, ironically mirroring his father's trait of auto-contact barrier gestures,” the expert continued.

"Charles has always pulled at his cuffs and patted his pockets in a self-sooth ritual and Harry's are more about tie-smoothing, jacket-pulling and hand-wiping here.

"He also performed one very pronounced gesture when he clutched at his wedding ring, suggesting a desire for emotional support from his family."

James further added that Harry’s “hand clasp as he posed for the group photo looked new. Royal men tend to either adopt the fig-leaf pose or hold their hands clasped with the backs facing the camera.

"But Harry clasped his hands in a very soft, compliant pose with the hands cupped with the palms facing upward. This elegant clasp looked like a ballet pose with a hint of passive thinking."