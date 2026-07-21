Prince Harry brings competition to royal turf with latest statement

Prince Harry, who had been promoting his passion project in his home country last week, will be returning next year to be at the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Even though the 2027 Games are yet to be held, the 2029 location for the games has already been decided. South Korea has been unveiled as the next hosting nation for the ninth edition of the sporting event, which Harry had founded back in 2014.

It seems that Harry will be making space in Asia after Prince William decided to bring Earthshot Prize to India.

The Office of the Sussexes released a statement about the selection as Invictus Games Daejeon 2029 were announced.

“Our focus now is on Birmingham 2027, where we’ll celebrate the extraordinary determination of our competitors in the city that helped shape our community. Daejeon 2029 will build on that legacy, expanding the reach and impact of the Invictus Movement,” Harry said.

He added that The Games “are only part of the story” as the foundation works “year-round to support wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans”.

It aims to help them “stay connected, harness the power of sport, build confidence and develop the skills, resilience and sense of purpose that prepare them for new opportunities, including employment, leadership and continued service in their communities”.

Harry had received some good PR during his engagements in the UK, and prior to that he had also earned praise during the Australia visit, just a year after King Charles and Queen Camilla's first official tour.

Moreover, the visit to Middle-East earlier this year was recognised for promoting an important message just a month after William travelled to Saudi Arabia.

Royal commentators have often pointed out that Harry and Meghan target their visits after royals have dominated a place. They suggest that it is no mere coincidence given that there is a pattern.

Now, as Prince William revealed that the Earthshot Prize this year will be held in India and Princess Anne undertook a tour to the South Korea, Harry is also making his way to the Asian continent.

It could be a mere coincidence, but history appears to indicate a deliberate move.