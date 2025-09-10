Prince Harry proves he's still the people's prince with kind gesture

Prince Harry shows he is still the royal people of UK 'needs' with kind gesture

Prince Harry has showed that he still is the “royal” that people of the UK “needs” with his kind gestures as he carries out royal-style engagements in UK.

A royal expert has noted how the Duke of Sussex’s appearance at the WellChild Awards this week stood out for how genuinely engaged and caring he seemed.

Speaking with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said Harry came across as someone the public still connects with, especially through his natural way with children and his emotional presence.

During the event, he joked with a 17-year-old Declan Bitmead about having a younger sibling, asking if he "drives you mad."

The moment, according to the expert, felt like a subtle reference to his own relationship with Prince William.

"His skills with small children and his signals of dedication and authentic caring have always been strong,” James said.

She added, “He is playful and empathetic here and clearly passionate about this group, many of whom he has seen throughout their lives." she explained.

"Harry and Meghan have always liked to use empathy as a 'bonding' technique, showing an ability to share experiences and challenges via their own problems.

“So there is a display of involvement here with an undercurrent of Harry's life as the young people discuss their own.”