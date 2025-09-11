Prince Harry truce gesture towards King predicted by expert

Prince Harry’s latest meeting with King Charles has sparked a key debate.



The Duke of Sussex, who met His Majesty over tea at Clarence House, is praised over the importance of apology.

Former Royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, tells The Sun: “I AM really pleased Harry finally got to see his father after more than 18 months apart.”

“And I hope the first thing Harry did was apologise for all the terrible things he’s done, that he has written and spoken about his family,” said the expert.

He noted: “I know that the King is a spiritual person and that forgiveness is important.”

“Last night’s meeting was not very long but I hope that during their short time together the King Charles was able to make big strides towards forgiving his son,” he added.

The expert continued: “I really hope that one day will Harry come back to here and start working again for the Royal Family.