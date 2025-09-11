 
Prince Harry truce gesture towards King predicted by expert

Prince Harry is urged to build permanent relationship with King Charles

Eleen Bukhari
September 11, 2025

Prince Harry’s latest meeting with King Charles has sparked a key debate.

The Duke of Sussex, who met His Majesty over tea at Clarence House, is praised over the importance of apology.

Former Royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, tells The Sun: “I AM really pleased Harry finally got to see his father after more than 18 months apart.”

“And I hope the first thing Harry did was apologise for all the terrible things he’s done, that he has written and spoken about his family,” said the expert.

He noted: “I know that the King is a spiritual person and that forgiveness is important.”

“Last night’s meeting was not very long but I hope that during their short time together the King Charles was able to make big strides towards forgiving his son,” he added.

The expert continued: “I really hope that one day will Harry come back to here and start working again for the Royal Family.

