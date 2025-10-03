Elsie Hewitt heaps praises on baby daddy Pete Davidson

 
Elsie Hewitt gushes over baby daddy and boyfriend, Pete Davidson

Eleen Bukhari
October 03, 2025

Elsie Hewitt admits she is elated to welcome her first child with Pete Davidson.

The British actress, who is expecting her first baby with Davidson, says she knows the comedian is going to be an amazing father.

She tells PEOPLE: "I think that for both of us, we're very conscious of not putting pressure on this. Like, 'This child is going to fill a void or be this thing that I never had,' type thing. But I do think that there is this really healing aspect of knowing that we're going to be able to give a child the life and the support and the love and the family vibe that we don't feel like we had," Hewitt says.

"I think we're going to be cool parents. I hope! I sometimes just see or feel the way that we are with one another, and I'm really glad and I'm really proud that this is how it is and this is how it's going to be," she adds.

"I could not ask for a better father for my child. I'm so happy it's him."

The ‘Dave’ actress then added: "I even listened to his Theo Von [podcast] episode the other day and I was just like, 'He's so smart. He's so evolved. He's so thoughtful.' That's actually him. That's really how he is. I'm really happy that he's putting himself out there more like that too, so people can see that. I think he's going to be such a good dad. I'm so excited to see it.”

