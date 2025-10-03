Prince William makes rare remarks on Princess Diana, King Charles painful split

Prince William reflects on Princess Diana, King Charles' divorce

Prince William made a rare comment on the painful separation of Princess Diana and King Charles when he was only eight.

In a recent interview on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales opened up about how his parents' divorce left a lasting impact on his childhood.

For the unversed, Charles and Diana announced their separation in 1992 and in August 1995, after Queen Elizabeth II's order, the pair finalized their divorce.

Recalling the time William said to host Eugene Levy, “You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love, that all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood."

William further noted that he does not want to repeat his parents' mistake, for the sake of his children.

He went on to say, "My parents got divorced at 8, so that lasted a short period of time. But, you take that and you learn from it and you try and make sure you don’t do the same mistakes as your parents."

"I think we all try and do that and I just want to do what’s best for my children, but I know that the drama and the stress when you’re small really affects you when you’re older," he added of his children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, whom he shares with wife kate middleton.

It is pertinent to mention that Diana and Charles tied the knot in 1981 and they remained married for 15 years and welcomed two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.