 
Geo News

Crown Prince assumes role of regent

The heir to the throne recently turned 18 becoming eligible to assume the role

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2025

Crown Prince assumes role of regent

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark has stepped in as regent, taking on official duties from Wednesday until October 5.

The 18-year-old heir, who is the eldest son of King Frederik X and Queen Mary, is serving as acting head of state during his father’s absence.

While the palace did not specify the King’s location, Danish media widely reported that Frederik returned to Saint-Tropez, France, where he had been last weekend, to take part in the prestigious sailing regatta Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez.

The international event draws sailors and classic yachts from around the world, and Frederik, a longtime sailing enthusiast, has regularly competed. 

Crown Prince Christian’s role as regent marks another visible step into royal responsibility for the young royal, who only recently reached the age of majority.

Danish law allows the heir to act as regent once they turn 18, ensuring continuity in state affairs when the monarch is abroad or otherwise unavailable.

According to the local media, the regency will remain in place until the King’s expected return early next week.

Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton's cancer that 'took me to a bad place'
Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton's cancer that 'took me to a bad place'
Prince Harry ‘trapped' by royal enemies close to King Charles: Insider
Prince Harry ‘trapped' by royal enemies close to King Charles: Insider
Meghan's sister made fake claim about her father?
Meghan's sister made fake claim about her father?
King Charles releases a strong statement on shocking and saddening news
King Charles releases a strong statement on shocking and saddening news
King Charles called ‘man in grey suit' after Harry's allegation in presidential meeting
King Charles called ‘man in grey suit' after Harry's allegation in presidential meeting
Palace wants Meghan Markle directly involved in Prince Harry, King Charles peace talks video
Palace wants Meghan Markle directly involved in Prince Harry, King Charles peace talks
'Radioactive' Prince Andrew, Duke of York to go extinct soon
'Radioactive' Prince Andrew, Duke of York to go extinct soon
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to reconcile amid ongoing Epstein scandal?
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to reconcile amid ongoing Epstein scandal?