Crown Prince assumes role of regent

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark has stepped in as regent, taking on official duties from Wednesday until October 5.

The 18-year-old heir, who is the eldest son of King Frederik X and Queen Mary, is serving as acting head of state during his father’s absence.

While the palace did not specify the King’s location, Danish media widely reported that Frederik returned to Saint-Tropez, France, where he had been last weekend, to take part in the prestigious sailing regatta Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez.

The international event draws sailors and classic yachts from around the world, and Frederik, a longtime sailing enthusiast, has regularly competed.

Crown Prince Christian’s role as regent marks another visible step into royal responsibility for the young royal, who only recently reached the age of majority.

Danish law allows the heir to act as regent once they turn 18, ensuring continuity in state affairs when the monarch is abroad or otherwise unavailable.

According to the local media, the regency will remain in place until the King’s expected return early next week.