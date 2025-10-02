Text of Meghan Markle's father's message sparks debate?

A screenshot circulating online, allegedly showing Thomas Markle Sr. trapped during an earthquake, has sparked controversy after Meghan Markle’s supporters dismissed it as a fabricated attempt to discredit the Duchess of Sussex.

The image, shared by Samantha Markle, appears to show a WhatsApp conversation in which a contact labeled “Dad” writes: “I am trapped on 19th floor all my savings are.”

Samantha suggested the message came from their father during an earthquake in the Philippines.

But online supporters of Meghan quickly challenged the claim, pointing out inconsistencies.

They noted that no earthquake struck on the date referenced in the alleged message and suggested the timing and language appeared suspicious.

“This isn’t from Thomas Markle Sr., it’s fake as hell,” one supporter wrote, adding that the alleged event was inaccurately tied to the Philippines earthquake, which occurred two days later than Samantha claimed.

Another accused her of exploiting a disaster to “vilify” the Duchess.

Samantha Markle, Meghan’s estranged half-sister, has frequently criticized her in public, fueling ongoing tensions within the family.

Neither Meghan Markle nor Thomas Markle Sr. has commented on the screenshot.

The disputed message has reignited debate between supporters and critics of the Duchess, underscoring the persistent rift between her and her father’s side of the family.