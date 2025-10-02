Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton's cancer that 'took me to a bad place'

Prince William recounts having the rug pulled from under him when he learned of Kate’s illness

Prince William has just tugged at heartstrings with an admission related to his wife Kate Middleton and his father King Charles.

It all happened during the heir’s chat with Canadian actor Eugene Levy for an Apple TV+ programme titled The Reluctant Traveller.

In it the Prince of Wales recalled feeling the ‘rug’ getting pulled right from under his feet, and taking him to some ‘pretty not great places’.

He was even quoted saying, “We've been very lucky, we hadn't had many illnesses in the family for a very long time. “

Because, “My grandparents lived until they were in the high 90s. So, they were the vision of fitness, and stoicism, and resilience, if you like. So we've been very lucky as a family.”

“But I think, when you suddenly realise that the rug, if you were, the metaphorical rug can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point.”

He also recalled how “you maybe think to yourself: It won't happen to us, we'll be okay. Because I think everyone has a positive outlook, you've got to be positive.”

“But when it does happen to you, then it takes you into some pretty not great places,” the heir added in his concluding remarks.