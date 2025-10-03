Prince William reveals 'most important thing' in his life

Prince William shares his biggest priority in life

Prince William opened up about the "most important" thing in his life.

In a recent chat on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales revealed that his biggest priority in life is his family and building a stable and secure home for his kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, as well as wife Kate Middleton.

During the interview, host Eugene Levy asked William if he follows 9 to 5 work routine, to which William denied, saying, "Not really, no," as “getting the balance of work and family life right is really important."

Explaining why he does not follow 9 to 5 work routine, he said, "It doesn’t quite work like that, but I do try and stick to school time tables as best as possible. So, most days we’re in and out of school doing pick-ups and drop offs."

William then confessed, "Because for me, the most important thing in my life is family, and everything is about the future and about if you don’t start the children off now with a happy, healthy, stable home, I feel you’re setting them up for a bit of a hard time and a fall."

"And so, it’s about making sure that we can look after our families, look after our children, in a way that is best for their future," he added.