After Meghan, Thomas Markle leaves other daughter embarrassed

Thomas Markle has dismissed claims made by his daughter, Samantha Markle, that he was left stranded during a powerful earthquake in the Philippines this week.

Samantha alleged on social media Tuesday that her 81-year-old father was “stuck on the 19th floor of a building” and unable to move after the quake.

A day later, she thanked followers for their concern, saying he was safe but still making plans to leave the building.

But Thomas told TMZ he was never in danger. “I’m currently sitting on the couch in my hotel room, with my feet kicked up and watching Charlie Chan movies. I’m quite comfortable,” he said.

He added that while the earthquake struck about 100 miles away, his hotel was not near the worst-hit areas.

The retired Hollywood lighting director also said he had not spoken to Samantha and did not know why she made the claim.

He explained he is in the Philippines scouting potential places to live after previously residing in Mexico.

Thomas Markle remains estranged from his daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Their relationship broke down ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, after he staged paparazzi photographs.