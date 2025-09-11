Brooks Nader finds new boyfriend after Gleb Savchenko split

Brooks Nader is dating Tennis pro Carlos Alcaraz

Brooks Nader is dating Spanish Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, the sister of a SI Swimsuit model confirmed to E! News.

Grace Ann Nade, the younger sister of Brooks, opened up about the model's new romance while attending the Raising Cane's NYFW Show on Wednesday, September 10.

“The rumors are true,” Grace told E! News. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

Grace gushed that she's "dying to" meet her sister's new beau as he's "such a cutie."

This update comes four months after Brooks announced her separation from Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko.

Rumors of Brooks and Carlos' dating emerged after the model's sisters, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane, hinted at her romance with the tennis Champion on SiriusXM.

The sisters shared that the Love Thy Nader star had DMs from athletes on "every field imaginable."

Recently, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Carlos revealed how difficult it can be to date on top of his demanding career.

“I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time," said Tennis star.

Emphasizing how much he relies on his family as a support system, Carlos said, "When I finish a tournament, it doesn't matter if I win or not, I just want to get home to be with my family."

“I live with my mom and dad, my older brother, and two younger brothers. To them, I am not a big tennis star, just a normal guy," he added.