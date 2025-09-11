 
Geo News

Orlando Bloom admits he was always 'angry' during the shoot of 'The Cut'

Orlando Bloom talks about testing shooting scenes from upcoming film The Cut

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Orlando Bloom admits he was always angry during the shoot of The Cut
Orlando Bloom admits he was always 'angry' during the shoot of 'The Cut'

Orlando Bloom admits he was not a joy to be around on the sets of The Cut.

The actor admittedly told Yahoo in a recent interview that he was grumpy duirng the shooting of the movie and was confined to a room as he trained for his character, He later recalled feeling physical deprivation from tough boxing schedules.

“I didn’t feel very good — angry and hungry,” he confessed.

“We are built for sleep, food and water,” said Bloom. “When you take all three of those away — because you don't really sleep when you're that hungry...I was sleeping a few hours a night. I literally had no mental or physical capacity. I was lying on the floor between takes and then getting up to work.”

“I was really restricting the water, and all of that made it just way harder than I had imagined,” he explained. 

“Water restriction to get to my lowest weight for the final scenes led to obsessive thoughts of food,” he shared, “dreaming of what I could eat when finally off a diet of tuna and cucumber.”

Julia Roberts admits she was a 'strict' mom for THIS reason
Julia Roberts admits she was a 'strict' mom for THIS reason
Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz's romance ‘feels more than casual': Source
Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz's romance ‘feels more than casual': Source
Jodie Foster reveals late mom's connection to new movie
Jodie Foster reveals late mom's connection to new movie
Tom Holland marks major milestone in sobriety journey
Tom Holland marks major milestone in sobriety journey
Victoria Beckham 'longs' to be grandma but 'pushed aside' by Brooklyn, Nicola: Source
Victoria Beckham 'longs' to be grandma but 'pushed aside' by Brooklyn, Nicola: Source
James Gunn makes sweet remarks for 'Supergirl' star
James Gunn makes sweet remarks for 'Supergirl' star
Jennifer Aniston admits 'Morning Show' role reflects parts of her own self
Jennifer Aniston admits 'Morning Show' role reflects parts of her own self
Bad Bunny says he snubbed US tour due to fear of 'ICE'
Bad Bunny says he snubbed US tour due to fear of 'ICE'