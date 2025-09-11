Orlando Bloom admits he was always 'angry' during the shoot of 'The Cut'

Orlando Bloom admits he was not a joy to be around on the sets of The Cut.

The actor admittedly told Yahoo in a recent interview that he was grumpy duirng the shooting of the movie and was confined to a room as he trained for his character, He later recalled feeling physical deprivation from tough boxing schedules.

“I didn’t feel very good — angry and hungry,” he confessed.

“We are built for sleep, food and water,” said Bloom. “When you take all three of those away — because you don't really sleep when you're that hungry...I was sleeping a few hours a night. I literally had no mental or physical capacity. I was lying on the floor between takes and then getting up to work.”

“I was really restricting the water, and all of that made it just way harder than I had imagined,” he explained.

“Water restriction to get to my lowest weight for the final scenes led to obsessive thoughts of food,” he shared, “dreaming of what I could eat when finally off a diet of tuna and cucumber.”