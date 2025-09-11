Beele reacts to ex-girlfriend's allegations of leaking intimate video

Beele addresses allegations of leaking ex-girlfriend's explicit video

Colombian singer Beele has been publicly accused of revenge pornography by his ex-girfriend and influencer Isabella Ladera.

In response, the 22-year-old Colombian singer has vehemently denied involvement.

“We categorically reject the circulation on social media and digital platforms of an intimate video that violates the privacy and dignity of the individuals involved,” read a statement from his attorneys the singer reposted on Instagram this Tuesday.

Lawyers for the musician claimed that the singer was not the source of the leak. “It’s important to clarify that Beéle did not leak this material or participate in its dissemination,” the statement read.

“His artistic career and international prestige preclude any need or interest in such events."

Beele's response comes shortly after Venezuelan influencer Ladera made her allegations public on Tuesday, insisting that the videos were only in her and Beele's possession.

“I am profoundly devastated," the 26-year-old influencer began in an Instagram post, translated from Spanish to English. "An intimate and private moment was leaked without my consent, an act that represents one of the cruelest betrayals I’ve lived."

Ladera insisted that the “video was only in the hands of two people: the other person and me."

Ladera accused Beéle of failing to protect her despite knowing the severe impact the situation was having on her life. “He saw how I suffered painful consequences because of him, and still never stepped up to protect me,” she added.

She described the leak as an attack on her dignity, stating, “This video goes against my dignity and has caused immense pain to me and my family.”

Ladera further called the situation “a form of violence against women,” declaring, “I am not the one to be ashamed in this story. The shame falls on the person who betrayed me.”

In support of Ladera, her legal team at SONUS released a statement on Instagram the same day, dismissing any claims that the video was leaked as part of a publicity stunt. They confirmed that legal action is underway.

“Isabella Ladera, through her legal team, will pursue all appropriate legal and criminal actions to ensure that the events are investigated, those responsible are identified, and the corresponding penalties are imposed,” the statement read.

The situation remains under legal review as both parties stand by their accounts.