Close pal of Prince Harry comes forward: ‘Spike is reaching out'

Prince Harry’s close friend breaks their silence

A friend of Prince Harry just dropped some major news regarding his emotional state.

Its all been shared with The Standard, and the outlet claims Prince Harry’s pals are seeing Spike (his nickname among his old school friends) acting “seriously homesick.”

So much so that “he’s started reaching out to us more and more,” they said.

“It started with very long and earnest WhatsApps. We actually all made a decision when we started getting them not to take the p*** out of them.”

According to the same pal this is “something we couldn’t have imagined doing a few years before. Anyway, gradually, he seems to be sounding more normal.”

Before concluding the pal also added, “whenever anyone goes to America they try to see him. It never seems to be with Meghan though. We think he is beginning to pine for home.”

Following this news, a royal courtier also came forward with some comments of their own.

According to the palace source, “Harry seems to have forgotten this but his father always absolutely adored him. He always called him ‘my darling boy’ and was so affectionate.”

Because when “people always seem to think that Harry inherited all his charm from his mother, but lots of the things he is good at, being attentive and always remembering people’s names, is something that comes directly from the King.”