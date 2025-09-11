 
Geo News

Close pal of Prince Harry comes forward: ‘Spike is reaching out'

Prince Harry’s pal breaks silence on the sheer homesickness the royal’s been feeling in recent months

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Prince Harry’s close friend breaks their silence
Prince Harry’s close friend breaks their silence

A friend of Prince Harry just dropped some major news regarding his emotional state.

Its all been shared with The Standard, and the outlet claims Prince Harry’s pals are seeing Spike (his nickname among his old school friends) acting “seriously homesick.”

So much so that “he’s started reaching out to us more and more,” they said.

“It started with very long and earnest WhatsApps. We actually all made a decision when we started getting them not to take the p*** out of them.”

According to the same pal this is “something we couldn’t have imagined doing a few years before. Anyway, gradually, he seems to be sounding more normal.”

Before concluding the pal also added, “whenever anyone goes to America they try to see him. It never seems to be with Meghan though. We think he is beginning to pine for home.”

Following this news, a royal courtier also came forward with some comments of their own.

According to the palace source, “Harry seems to have forgotten this but his father always absolutely adored him. He always called him ‘my darling boy’ and was so affectionate.”

Because when “people always seem to think that Harry inherited all his charm from his mother, but lots of the things he is good at, being attentive and always remembering people’s names, is something that comes directly from the King.”

Meghan Markle warned over ‘toe curling' work raises debate
Meghan Markle warned over ‘toe curling' work raises debate
Prince Harry spills beans on King Charles tea meet in London
Prince Harry spills beans on King Charles tea meet in London
Prince Harry launches an internal investigation into his team
Prince Harry launches an internal investigation into his team
Princess Anne real opinion on royal titles laid bare: 'There are downsides'
Princess Anne real opinion on royal titles laid bare: 'There are downsides'
Prince William hailed after Cardiff video shows him acting like 'normal person' video
Prince William hailed after Cardiff video shows him acting like 'normal person'
Prince William with his children: Photo offers rare look at UK's future king
Prince William with his children: Photo offers rare look at UK's future king
Prince William pens an emotional letter on World Suicide Prevention Day
Prince William pens an emotional letter on World Suicide Prevention Day
Prince William, Prince Harry compared to ‘repelling magnets' amid ongoing rift
Prince William, Prince Harry compared to ‘repelling magnets' amid ongoing rift