Meghan Markle apologises for hijacking a bathroom TikTok video

Meghan Markle stole the spotlight at The Alliance for Children’s Rights’ 34th Annual Gala on March 19, but not in the usual red-carpet way.

The Duchess of Sussex accidentally crashed a TikTok video in progress inside the ladies’ bathroom at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, later sharing the moment on her Instagram.

“Proud to honour my forever friend @heartmom for her outstanding work for @allianceforchildrensrights and @allianceofmoms,” Meghan captioned the post.

“Kelly, you are one of one. Such a special evening + kudos to the gals in the ladies room doing a TikTok video.

Sorry we crashed your party, but it was too good not to share.”

In the clip, the Suits star can be seen shaking hands and watching in delight as the women show off their dance moves for the camera.

The gala honoured Kelly McKee Zajfen, Meghan’s longtime friend and co-founder of Alliance of Moms, a nonprofit supporting pregnant and parenting teens in foster care.

Speaking to Hello!, Kelly called Meghan “an incredible role model in living a life of service,” praising her quiet dedication behind the scenes.

“She does not do everything loudly; she does things quietly, so it’s really beautiful to watch,” she said

Meghan also took the stage to introduce her friend, celebrating Kelly’s work and the impact of the organisation.