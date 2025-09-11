Prince Harry's transforms from ‘just another celebrity' to ‘somebody important'

Prince Harry’s visit with the King leads many to get up close and honest

Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles has sparked a lot of talk, comments and even pieces about the future, and what lies in store.

So much so that Mr Arthur Edwards, turned to The Sun and penned a piece that highlighted the pure significance of this moment.

“I AM really pleased Harry finally got to see his father after more than 18 months apart,” the author started by saying. :And I hope the first thing Harry did was apologise for all the terrible things he’s done, that he has written and spoken about his family.”

The author also noted, “I know that the King is a spiritual person and that forgiveness is important. Last night’s meeting was not very long but I hope that during their short time together the King Charles was able to make big strides towards forgiving his son.”

It even compelled Mr Edwards to add, “I really hope that one day will Harry come back to here and start working again for the Royal Family.”

Near the end of the write-up he also discussed how ‘happy’ the Duke looks in media reports and noted, “I believe Harry is finally realising that he’s happiest when he’s in Britain. In America he’s just another celebrity but here he is somebody important. If the King forgives him and Camilla forgives him I think the people will eventually forget about the hurt he has caused.”