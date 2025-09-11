Meghan Markle receives scathing warning as expert tells her to prioritise family

Meghan Markle warned to step back from fame and focus on family

Meghan Markle has been urged to learn from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s story, as experts draw comparisons between the two women.

In CNN’s new docuseries America’s Prince, royal expert Tina Brown said Bessette had “Meghanish” traits as she was also drawn to glamour and elegance.

However, she noted that Bessette, who passed away with her husband, John F. Kennedy Jr., in a plane crash in 1999, ultimately became overwhelmed by the pressure and media attention.

"As we’ve seen with Meghan and Harry, there was quite a lot about Carolyn that was a bit ‘Meghanish,” Brown said.

She added, "That [Carolyn] had…wanted in, for all of these reasons. There was glamour and elegance.

“But that came with so much pressure in terms of… the monster of the media… that she fell apart really."

Speaking on Brown’s comments, broadcaster Helena Chard said it was a “warning” to Meghan, saying she still has the chance to step back and focus on what really matters.

"Tina’s words are a warning to Meghan,” she told Fox News Digital. "Meghan has the privilege of time to recognize the gems that she has and carefully plan her future. Life is not just about celebrity and… building an empire.”

"Prioritizing her family and finding her authentic self is the way forward,” she continued.

"Carolyn sadly didn’t have the opportunity to raise children… Meghan has a husband who adores her, two lovely children and a super comfortable and luxurious home. Family is everything."