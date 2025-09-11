 
Geo News

Prince Harry showed signs of anxiety before meeting King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Prince Harry looked happy and confident ahead of his highly anticipated reunion with cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

However, a body language expert has claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s small gesture suggested he might have been feeling nervous underneath.

Body language expert Judi James said that while Harry smiled warmly and seemed relaxed before reuniting with his father, the way he tucked his fingers into his shirt and belt was a sign he uses when he feels unsure or vulnerable.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert further said, "Harry's rather impish-looking smile today had echoes of his famous grins as a child, which in turn gave the smallest possible clue that he was going back into his role as a son again with this meeting with Charles on the cards.”

She added, "His smile looked optimistic and upbeat as Harry was clearly in a world he knows best here, meeting and hugging a paralympic pal as he joins up for a visit.

"There was still one non-verbal signal of anxiety though with the way his fingers were tucked into his shirt and his belt in the kind of stomach or waistband touch he often does when he's feeling vulnerable."

