Kate Middleton makes statement after Suffolk visit

Kate Middleton on Thursday travelled to Suffolk, a ceremonial county in the East of England, as part of royal duties

September 11, 2025

Kate Middleton during a visit to Sudbury Silk Mills

Kate Middleton on Thursday visited Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk on Thursday to celebrate British craftsmanship and the region's centuries-old textile tradition.

The princess toured the historic facility, which has maintained over 300 years of weaving expertise that continues to influence British textile production. 

During her visit, she observed both traditional designs and modern cutting-edge looms, witnessing how heritage techniques blend with contemporary innovation.

"Here in Sudbury, over 300 years of weaving expertise continues to shape British textiles," the Princess of Wales wrote in a social media message accompanying photos from her visit. 

"From traditional designs to cutting-edge looms, heritage and innovation come together to create fabrics of exceptional quality."

The royal family shared multiple photographs of the visit across their social media platforms, showcasing the princess engaging with the mill's operations and craftspeople.

In her message, Kate emphasized the mill's broader significance, describing Sudbury Mills as "a powerful reminder of how British creativity and craftsmanship form a vital part of the nation's cultural voice."


