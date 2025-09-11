Meghan Markle's staunch critic, Megyn Kelly, clashes with Gavin Newsom

Media personality Megyn Kelly, a staunch critic of Meghan Markle, is now engaged in a heated confrontation with California Governor Gavin Newsom over his use of her commentary in political messaging.

Only a few days ago Kelly released a YouTube video criticizing the second season of Meghan Markle's Netflix show.

Kelly, who has over 3 million YouTube subscribers, previously targeted Meghan Markle by posting spoof videos mocking the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" earlier this year.

In her fresh dispute with the governor, Kelly blasted Newsom after the he resurfaced old clips of her criticizing former President Donald Trump's deployment of federal troops to American cities.

During Tuesday's YouTube show, the former Fox News and NBC anchor accused Newsom of "political trolling" and selective editing.

"I'd love if he would tweet about the constituents in his own state and do something to try to protect them," Kelly said, arguing the governor should focus on California's problems rather than amplifying her broadcasts.

The dispute began when Newsom posted a video montage on X featuring Kelly warning about constitutional limits on presidential authority regarding federal troop deployments without governors' consent.

Newsom has been a vocal critic of Trump's military personnel decisions. In June, he condemned deployments to Los Angeles following unrest, which a judge later ruled unlawful.



