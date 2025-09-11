Prince Harry sparks talk after meeting with King Charles despite ‘visceral' hatred

Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles’ branded a ‘risk’ for the ailing monarch

Prior to Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles, editor Tom Skyes penned a piece for The Daily Beast and spoke at length about the ‘danger’ the monarch would put himself in, in order to have that meeting.

According to the editor, Prince William was “firmly opposed” to the idea.

Even “friends say he considers Harry’s memoir an unforgivable betrayal, and that any photo of father and son together would be shamelessly exploited to revive the Sussex brand.”

“William feels vindicated by the Andrew debacle—arguing he was right to cut his uncle off completely while Charles wavered—and is determined not to let history repeat itself.”

Even King Charles’ private secretary seems to holds similar sentiments to Prince William.

Nicknamed ‘the Wasp’, Mr Skyes says, “Sir Clive Alderton, controls the king’s diary, shields him from unwelcome encounters, and is ferociously protective of the King and Camilla, whom Harry attacked relentlessly in Spare. Courtiers say Alderton’s opposition to Harry is visceral.”

Hence, by his decision to meet with Prince Harry, Charles risked ‘two critical relationships’ with his ‘son’ and his ‘gatekeeper’.

What is pertinent to mention regarding this meeting is that it’s the first time Prince Harry has managed to meet with his father, in 19 months.

According to CNN the meeting was confirmed when Prince Harry was seen being driven inside the gates of Clarence House in a black Range Rover around 5.20 p.m. (12.20 p.m. ET).

He is also said to have departed an hour later.