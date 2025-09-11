Prince Harry releases first statement after King Charles meeting

Prince Harry spokesperson speaks out after Duke, King Charles reunion

Prince Harry has finally broken silence on his first meeting with King Charles in over a year.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex released first statement following his recent reunion with the monarch.

They described his four-day visit to the UK as a success, adding that Harry “loved being back in the UK,” enjoying the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and colleagues.

They noted that Harry dedicated time to support the causes that are deeply important to him.

“He’s obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him,” they shared in the statement.

Harry had tea with his cancer-stricken father on Wednesday as Buckingham Palace confirmed the two met at Clarence House in London.

The meeting came almost 20 months after the Duke flew to the country to see Charles following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

Right after the meeting, Harry went to an Invictus Games event where he was asked about Charles.

"Yes, he's great, thank you,” Prince Harry responded.