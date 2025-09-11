Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face cultural clash that threatens their marriage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle with roles after stepping back from royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been struggling to find his role since stepping back from royal duties, an insider has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex has been spending much of his time in Montecito “twiddling his thumbs as the Duchess seeks celebrity status.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell told Daily Mail that Meghan “wanted to be a star” within the Royal family but refused to play a supporting role to future Queen Catherine.

He said Meghan sought celebrity status without following Windsor’s rules and protocols and found it difficult to understand royal culture as an American.

Burrell also suggested that the “downfall” of her marriage to Harry was “inevitable” due to cultural differences that would eventually cause a rift.

Recently, Harry met King Charles for the first time in a year, marking a significant moment amid ongoing family tensions.

However, he said that Harry now spends his time in Montecito "twiddling his thumbs," uncertain about his role, as this "mentality will wear thin."