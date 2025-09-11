Prince Harry marks end of UK trip at special place

Prince Harry pays tribute to his late mom before finishing trip

Prince Harry has completed a four-day visit to the UK, during which he attended several charity events.

One of his final engagements was particularly special, a visit to the institute founded in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana.

There, the father-of-two interacted with young people, attending a panel discussion, and asked them about how social action is helping them to improve their mental health.

“My mother believed in the power and agency of young people to positively impact the world," the Duke of Sussex recalled his late mother's belief.

He continued, “The Diana Award continues her legacy by putting young people at the heart of everything they do."

At the end, Harry said, “Today is a perfect example of that. My message to everyone is don’t stand still, don’t stay silent – make them hear you because you speak for the majority.”

Moreover, the 40-year-old also reunited with his father, King Charles, after over a year. The father-son duo had a private tea, which lasted for nearly an hour.

Harry is now set to fly back to California, where his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are based.

It's worth mentioning that the father-of-two was in the country five months ago for his court hearing in a case involving his security, which pitted him against the Home Office.