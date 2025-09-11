Prince Harry falls into a trap and makes an 'unforced error'

Prince Harry has gone from the frying pan and into the fire

Prince Harry winds up being called out, all over again

Editor Tom Skyes, for his piece for The Daily Beast just took a swipe against Prince Harry, despite his current philanthropic work in the UK.

For those unversed, the Duke is currently in the UK for a four-day trip where he’s meeting with various charities and initiatives.

Mr Skyes has a different view, and he’s gotten up close and personal in a recent piece.

“Prince Harry returned to the U.K. this week, ostensibly to promote several charitable causes close to his heart.” But “Unfortunately for him, all anyone in the media wanted to talk about was whether he would see his brother or dad during the trip, which runs until Thursday.”

Even his comment about siblings being ‘challenging’ ended up “was soon leading royal news feeds around the world,” instead of his charity work.

All this led the expert to point out, “Harry really should have known what would happen if he raised the subject of family dynamics while chatting to him.”

Because in asking if 17-year-old Declan Bitmead’s brother ‘drove him mad’ “was an unforced error.” As “it felt like Harry fell into the trap of trying so hard not to talk about something that you end up blurting it out at the worst moment possible”.

Before concluding the expert also added, “What was supposed to be a joke to put Declan at ease became an invitation for the global media to rehash the details of Harry’s resentment of growing up in his sibling’s shadow.” And “here lies Harry’s curse.”