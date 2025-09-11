Prince William, Kate Middleton real feeling on Harry, King Charles reunion exposed

Prince William, Kate Middleton's doubts over Harry, King Charles reunion laid bare

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s real views of Prince Harry’s recent reunion with King Charles have been exposed.

According to a royal expert, the Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to view the Duke of Sussex with “extreme suspicion.”

Speaking with The Express, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said this mistrust, also shared by King Charles, comes from Harry’s past actions.

"I think William and Catherine will, rightly, regard Harry with extreme suspicion as will the King,” the expert told the publication.

He further discussed the possibility of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, reconciling with the royal family.

While Fitzwilliams said reconciliation between Harry, Meghan, and the Royal family would be a positive step, he added that it would require real change from the Sussexes.

"They really have to change if they do want to reconcile, something which is obviously desirable, especially when there is illness in the family, but it may not actually happen,” he added.