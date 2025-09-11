Prince William, Kate Middleton take center stage in Trump's UK visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo

Buckingham Palace confirmed Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit which begins next week.

According to the palace, Trump and first lady Melania will arrive September 17 for a two-day visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

According to details acquired by the local media, the first day will include no public-facing events, with Trump remaining inside the private Windsor estate.

Buckingham Palace released some details (dates, venue), but many of the details reported in the media are based on insider briefings, leaks, or press speculation, not official palace disclosures.

The visit will feature several unprecedented additions, including a Red Arrows flypast accompanied by US and UK F-35 fighter jets and a special Beating Retreat military ceremony, elements not previously used during a state visit.

Local media reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be heavily involved.

They will greet the Trumps in Windsor and join King Charles and Queen Camilla in a carriage procession through the estate.

The Princess of Wales is also expected to accompany Melania Trump for a joint engagement with UK Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program, which promotes outdoor learning for young children.

The Princess of Wales serves as Patron of the Scouts. Mass protests and heightened security are expected during the visit.