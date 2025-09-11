 
Warm reunion as Kate Middleton hugs Prince George's godfather in Suffolk

Lowther-Pinkerton is also a former private secretary to Prince William and Prince Harry

September 11, 2025

Kate Middleton on Thursday received a warm welcome in Suffolk on  from a familiar face with long ties to her family.

The Princess of Wales was greeted at the Sudbury Silk Mills by Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk and former private secretary to both Prince William and Prince Harry. 

Lowther-Pinkerton, who retired from the role in 2013, has remained a close confidant of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

He was at William and Catherine’s side during key milestones, including their 2011 wedding, when his own son served as a pageboy. 

Two years later, he was named one of Prince George’s godfathers, cementing the family bond.

According to royal observers, although no longer serving in an official capacity at Kensington Palace, Lowther-Pinkerton has occasionally offered advice and support. 

His appearance in Suffolk highlighted both his ceremonial duties as the King Charles's representative in the county and his personal connection to the future queen.

According to the palace, Kate Middleton visited Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk on Thursday to celebrate British craftsmanship and the region's centuries-old textile tradition.

A statement said Kate toured the historic facility, which has maintained over 300 years of weaving expertise that continues to influence British textile production. 

