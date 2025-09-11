Prince Harry makes heartfelt apology to King Charles after months of tension

Prince Harry takes important step, apologizes to King Charles: Expert

Prince Harry has reportedly apologized to King Charles during their recent reunion in London upon the Duke of Sussex’s UK visit.

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex’s major step signals to a possible improvement in their strained relationship.

Speaking with GB News, host Patrick Christys explained that behind the scenes, Harry has expressed regret after his new team advised him.

The Duke of Sussex also acknowledged mistakes such as taking the Home Office to court over his security.

“I think Harry has apologized. I believe that behind the scenes, Prince Harry has apologized. It’s the only way I can see this meeting happening,” Christys said.

The expert continued. “Apparently, he has a new team around him, one of several new teams he’s had, and they have admitted that the decision to take on the Home Office in the High Court over his security was wrong.”

“They have also insisted that the days of interviews with Oprah and others are behind him. So, I think there has been a shift there,” he noted.

“I think we’ll find out soon enough whether he truly means it,” Christys continued, adding, “Are we going to end up seeing details of this meeting leaked to the US press, appearing in a Netflix documentary, or coming out in some cookery show that Meghan Markle decides to do in someone else’s kitchen in the future?”