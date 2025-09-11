Prince Harry 'accepts' major condition before King Charles meeting

Prince Harry takes first step in mending ties with royal family

Before he arrived in the UK, reports were claiming that Prince Harry was seeking a meeting with the royal family, particularly with King Charles, to rebuild estranged ties.



So when the father-son duo finally met after 19 months over a cup of tea at Clarence House in London, which lasted for almost an hour, he was asked not to share what was discussed in the meeting.

The Duke of Sussex, who was quiet for some time, handing out olive branches, complied, sources say.

"This is an important first step towards rebuilding their father-and-son relationship," an insider shares.

"He has told his father he won't be giving any interviews about it, and his team has been instructed not to brief journalists about what was said," the source tells The Daily Mail.

"There's a long way to go before Harry can earn his family's trust, but he's given some assurances," the insider alleges.

Following their meeting, the father-of-two went to attend the Invictus Games event. The Duke apologised and joked with the crowd on stage for being 40 minutes late.

Harry, meanwhile, has finished his trip to the UK; he was invited to events of several charities. He has now headed to his home in California, where his family is based.