Kate Middleton gracefully celebrates ‘UK's identity' amid cancer recovery

Kate Middleton celebrates ‘UK’s textiles identity’

Kate Middleton just attended a royal engagement in Kent, UK.

The Princess of Wales, who seemed to be all by herself, with her husband, Prince William, missing, was dressed elegantly as she worked in a family-run Mill where fabric is brought to life.

She could be seen wearing simple silver earrings, light make-up that accentuated her facial features and a black shirt with an apron covering it.

“A wonderful time learning how to screen print at the family-run Marina Mill in Kent, where every fabric is hand-drawn, printed and finished with remarkable skill!” the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted, with a carousel of pictures featuring Kate.

Kate was then seen in the upcoming pictures that she put on her coordinating coat as she had conversations with people who were responsible for the mill.

The Princess could be seen interacting with a lot of interest as she took a tour of the family-run business.

The caption concluded: “A true celebration of the creativity and passion that defines the UK’s textiles identity.”

This comes after The Prince and Princess of Wales uploaded a video where they marked their presence at the Women’s Institute (WI) branch in Sunningdale, close to Windsor Castle in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth.

“Cake and conversation to mark three years since the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the caption of the video issued from Kensington Palace read.

The caption continued, “It was very special to hear from those who had met Her Late Majesty, and reflect on the impact she had within the @womensinstitute, as a longstanding member.”

“Thank you to the ladies of the Sunningdale WI for having us,” the caption of the post from Prince William and Princess Kate concluded.