Prince Harry zest for achieving ‘Mission Impossible' lauded by expert

King Charles and Prince Harry have taken an unprecedented step towards peace, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who met His Majesty over a cup of tea this week, has achieved ‘mission impossible.’

Royal editor Matt Wilkinson writes for The Sun: “FOR all of Harry’s multiple appearances in front of the camera this week he only had one Mission:Impossible - to be seen meeting his father.”

He adds: “The Duke has faced every camera possible since landing on Monday and followed the late Queen’s mantra being seen to be believed rather than his post-Megxitstance of being seen to be aggrieved.”

Speaking of the King, Matt added: “Charles gave him only one small window of opportunity as he was due to fly down from Balmoral yesterday afternoon for a series of audiences.”

“And Harry, who had a three-hour gap in the afternoon between events nine miles either side of London during Tube strikes, grabbed it.

“It is not important that the meeting between father and son only lasted 53 minutes - which is almost double the time he got 19 months ago.

He says: “What is important for Harry is that he makes the world aware that the Kinginvited him for tea and he accepted.”

“This is no end of a rift, it isn’t heralding Harry’s return to the UK and is not confirmation the King is forgiving his son for five years of trashing the Royals.

The King is a busy man not a bitter one,” concludes the expert.