Prince Harry talks about feeling 'isolated' after meeting King Charles

Prince Harry ends UK visit with heartfelt mental health message

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has finally ended his four-day visit to the United Kingdom.

The visit, which also marked his reunion with King Charles, concluded on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

On his final day, Harry attended an event hosted by the Diana Award in central London, where he met young people engaged in social action projects.

During his visit, Harry listened as participants shared how their work had positively impacted their emotional wellbeing, according to The Independent.

Offering some words of reassurance to those struggling with feelings of disconnection, the Duke of Sussex said, "If you are a young person, you can sometimes feel lost or isolated from the group."

He added, "but I promise you there is nothing wrong with you."

This comes just a day after Prince Harry reunited with his cancer-strikened dad King Charles.

Speaking about the reunion, an insider told People Magazine, "It was a good first step."

"It is always better to be talking," they added.