Meagan Good reveals how Jonathan Majors' trial brought them closer

Meagan Good reveals why she stood by Jonathan Majors during his assault trail

Meagan Good has finally shared why she chose to stand by her husband, Jonathan Majors, during his assault case.

In 2023, Jonathan was found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, and was later sentenced to probation.

Despite the high-profile trial, the Harlem actress never lost faith in her hubby.

"We actively choose to spend this time healing, we actively choose to go to therapy, we actively choose to confide in each other and have real conversations that, regardless if we end up together or not, will be life-changing conversations," said Meagan during an appearance on the latest episode of the Tamron Hall Show.

"Ultimately in that became love," added the Divorce in the Black star.

Recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Meagan said that she supported the Creed III actor during his trial because she genuinely cares for Jonathan.

“People tend to move out of the way out of concern for their careers or reputations," said the 44-year-old model.

“To me, that’s not real love. If you know someone and if you believe in someone, it’s not conditional,” she added.

For those unversed, Meagan and Jonathan exchanged vows earlier this year.