Kody Brown reflects on 'Special Forces' journey amid feud rumors

Zaid Bin Amir
September 12, 2025

Kody Brown has shut down rumors of his feud with Special Forces: World's Toughest Test costars.

Speaking to E! News at a Special Forces red carpet event on Thursday, the 56-year-old TV personality confirmed that he has no issues with his costars.

“Nothing but love for all the cast members,” said Kody.

His fellow costar, Johnny Manziel, echoed Kody's sentiments, saying that everyone on the show had to go through the painful ordeals he went through.

“When you see people that you’ve done something like this with, it’s always a smile,” said the former NFL quarterback.

“You always have a shared respect of how hard it was and what you went through," he added.

And it was a challenging situation for Kody.

“They’re finding your weakness. And they’re pushing you on your weakness,” said Kody. “And they found me in an emotional weakness and they found me in a mental weakness.”

“It felt like it broke me. It was humiliating in such a way that I came home feeling just humble," he added.

For those unversed, Season 4 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will premiere on Fox on September 25. 

