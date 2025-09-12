Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles recall filming 'Supernatural' at 'haunted' location

'Supernatural' stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles reveal 'most haunted' filming location

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins are reminiscing about the show at the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere episode.

During a trip down memory lane with Entertainment Weekly, the trio was asked which filming location from the show was most haunted.

"Riverview," replied Jensen, to which Collins added, "Oh, my God, yeah. It was a mental asylum. Like, an old–."

"A decommissioned–," corrected Jensen.

"A decommissioned mental asylum from, like, back in the 1950s," completed Collins, who played Castiel on the show.

Jared chimed in, saying, "That did lobotomies–," and Jensen added, "Electroshock therapy--".

"Like torture chambers," stated Collins.

"We finally got a hold of the liaison of the facility, and we were like, 'We want to tour the place, like for real.' And she was like, 'Well, we can't go to the fourth floor.' And we were all like, 'We're going to the fourth floor. '"

Jared chimed in, "See ya on the fourth floor!"

The Buddy Games star continued, "She took us up there and she was like, 'This is the staircase that I got pushed down.'"

"And she was so matter-of-fact about it," remarked the Gilmore Girls star.

"Yeah, she's like, 'Nobody else was here. I was doing the rounds by myself.' She's like, 'I won't go into this room.' And we all walk in and hang out. But, yeah, apparently just grossly haunted, that place. There were some other ones, too, but that one takes the cake," added Jensen.

Supernatural ran for fifteen seasons from 2005 through 2020 and followed brothers Sam and Dean Winchester as they took on supernatural beings with ill intent,