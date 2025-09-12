John Leguizamo stuns fans with his unexpected new peoject

John Leguizamo talks about his new creative venture

John Leguizamo recently got candid and opened up about his debut kids' book, Kiki and the Can.

The 65-year-old American comedian and actor talked with PEOPLE magazine about his forthcoming book, which is a means to show the power of creativity in young kids as it chronicles a tale of a citywide mural project that comes to Kiki’s town.

After coming to the town, Kiki finds a spray can of paint and turns the blank walls of his neighbourhood into a vibrant artistry through which he gives voice to his emotions and thoughts.

Talking about the book, Leguizamo, who partnered with acclaimed graffiti artist John "Crash" Matos for Kiki and the Can, said coming up with the concept was “a no-brainer."

He quipped, “I grew up in a family where my cultural pride was celebrated. But when I dove into the pages of so many children’s books praising heroes for their greatness, guess who was missing? Us!”

“Kiki’s story is about the pride everyone can have for their cultural roots, and how, when you don’t see yourself on the pages of books, your very own creativity can shine a colorful spotlight on what’s been left out,” the John Wick star stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Kiki and the Can, which is available for preorder now, will come out on August 4, 2026.