 
Geo News

Michael Weatherly went to extreme lengths for 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'

Michael Weatherly opens up about his drastic preparation to play Tony DiNozzo on 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

September 12, 2025

Michael Weatherly unravels how he shaped Tony DiNozzos next era
Michael Weatherly unravels how he shaped Tony DiNozzo's next era

Michael Weatherly, best known for playing Tony DiNozzo on NCIS, has revealed what he did to make the character “more foxy” in the upcoming spinoff.

On Wednesday, September 3, at a fan screening event for the new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the 57-year-old American television actor and film producer conversed with PEOPLE about going “on a diet” to prepare himself for the new series.

Weatherly, who has played Tony since NCIS premiered in 2003, said of his special agent character, "I wanted DiNozzo to be sort of a little bit more foxy.”

He went to share his secret to incorporate exercise into his daily routine by quipping, "I learned that if you can walk, walk. If it's like you got an hour or something to get like a mile away, walk it. You're gonna be fine."

However, this can be challenging if you deal with young ones, as the Dark Angel star admitted, "You can do that when I was living alone. It's much harder when you have to navigate, like, where's your book bag? Did you feed the dog yet?"

For those unaware, Weatherly is a father to three kids and welcomed his eldest child, son August, with ex-wife Amelia Heinle in 1997. While his second marriage to Bojana Janković blessed him with a daughter, Olivia, in 2012 and a son, Liam, in 2013.

Katie Price reveals getting 'booted out' hours ahead of gig with Kerry Katona video
Katie Price reveals getting 'booted out' hours ahead of gig with Kerry Katona
Ed Sheeran makes major career leap amid album ‘Play' hype
Ed Sheeran makes major career leap amid album ‘Play' hype
David Jason confirms farewell return to British sitcom's golden jubilee
David Jason confirms farewell return to British sitcom's golden jubilee
Giorgio Armani had a will: Here's everything to know
Giorgio Armani had a will: Here's everything to know
Kendall Jenner ditches the runway for major night out: Source
Kendall Jenner ditches the runway for major night out: Source
Miley Cyrus reveals 'wrong' advice mom Tish gave about choosing men
Miley Cyrus reveals 'wrong' advice mom Tish gave about choosing men
Sharon Osbourne on mission to fortify Ozzy Osbourne's legacy: Source
Sharon Osbourne on mission to fortify Ozzy Osbourne's legacy: Source
Olivia Rodrigo admires 'Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery' documentary
Olivia Rodrigo admires 'Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery' documentary