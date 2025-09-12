Michael Weatherly went to extreme lengths for 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'

Michael Weatherly unravels how he shaped Tony DiNozzo's next era

Michael Weatherly, best known for playing Tony DiNozzo on NCIS, has revealed what he did to make the character “more foxy” in the upcoming spinoff.

On Wednesday, September 3, at a fan screening event for the new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the 57-year-old American television actor and film producer conversed with PEOPLE about going “on a diet” to prepare himself for the new series.

Weatherly, who has played Tony since NCIS premiered in 2003, said of his special agent character, "I wanted DiNozzo to be sort of a little bit more foxy.”

He went to share his secret to incorporate exercise into his daily routine by quipping, "I learned that if you can walk, walk. If it's like you got an hour or something to get like a mile away, walk it. You're gonna be fine."

However, this can be challenging if you deal with young ones, as the Dark Angel star admitted, "You can do that when I was living alone. It's much harder when you have to navigate, like, where's your book bag? Did you feed the dog yet?"

For those unaware, Weatherly is a father to three kids and welcomed his eldest child, son August, with ex-wife Amelia Heinle in 1997. While his second marriage to Bojana Janković blessed him with a daughter, Olivia, in 2012 and a son, Liam, in 2013.