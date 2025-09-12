Judy Greer couldn't 'unwind' around Hollywood icon on 'The Long Walk' set

Judy Greer reveals actor she couldn't 'unwind' around on 'The Long Walk' set

Judy Greer had a hard time unwinding around Mark Hamill on the set of The Long Walk.

When asked how the cast relaxed between takes of the horror film, she shared that she and lead star Cooper Hoffman got along really well and had fun, but she was so in awe of legendary actor Mark Hamill that she was unable to chill around him.

"I was always a little starstruck by Mark Hamill, so whenever he was around me, I had a hard time unwinding," Greer told People.

"Cooper and I, on minute one, immediately had great chemistry and loved each other and started laughing right away," the 27 Dresses star said.

"Even though the scenes were not funny, we were just having so much fun on set, so that was really easy," she shared.

"I feel like I've known him my whole life. And technically, I probably could have known him his whole life — I didn't, but I feel like I have. So that made it simple," the 13 Going On 30 star added.

In the sci-fi horror film based on Stephen King’s novel, Cooper plays Ray Garraty, a teenager in a walking competition where you win and get rich or die trying. Hamill plays the villainous Major working for the totalitarian regime.

Greer plays Ray’s mom Ginny Garraty, who worries about her son as she feels she’s losing him.

The Long Walk is now in theaters in the U.S.