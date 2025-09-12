Stephen King issues apology over controversial tweet

Stephen King takes down controversial tweet post backlash

Stephen King just issued an apology.

The legendary author tweeted about the death of Charlie Kirk but deleted the post soon after he received tons of backlash alongside issuing an apology.

Kirk was 31 when he was shot dead during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10 with 22-year-old Tyler Robinson being named as the suspect during a press conference held by Utah Governor Spencer Cox on September 12.

King made an initial post on X, formerly Twitter, where he wrote, “Charlie Kirk was not a ‘controversial’ or ‘polarizing’ man. Charlie was a PATRIOT. This is a turning point and we all need to turn in the right direction,” and then added, “He advocated stoning gays to death. Just sayin’.”

Later, the IT writer apologized and deleted his opinion on the platform, stating, “I apologize for saying Charlie Kirk advocated stoning gays. What he actually demonstrated was how some people cherry-pick Biblical passages.”

Republican politician Ted Cruz called King a “horrible, evil, twisted liar” to which he replied, “This is what I get for reading something on Twitter w/o [without] fact-checking. Won’t happen again.”

It is pertinent to mention that even though Kirk didn’t advocate stoning gay people to death directly, but back in 2024, when YouTuber Ms. Rachel quoted “love your neighbour” from the Bible to defend Pride celebrations, he highlighted part of the same Leviticus scripture which does advocate for the stoning of gay people.

He said: “Ms. Rachel, you might wanna crack open that Bible of yours, in a lesser referenced part of the same part of scripture is in Leviticus 18 is that thou shall lay with another man, shall be stoned to death. Just sayin’. Ms. Rachel, you quote Leviticus 19, love your neighbour as yourself, the chapter before affirms God’s perfect law when it comes to sexual matters.”