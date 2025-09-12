Why King Charles called Prince Harry to Clarence House and not Buckingham or Balmoral?

The question regarding Clarence House, and why King Charles called Prince Harry to there instead of Buckingham Palace of Balmoral comes to light.

For those unversed, the father and son enjoyed an hour-long “private tea” where Prince Harry showed his father videos and family pictures of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In terms of his preference for Clarence House, as Hello! magazine noted, it is the primary residence of the monarch.

According to the official website for the Royal Family, “Buckingham Palace, is an “administrative headquarters of the Monarch” and is viewed as a “working building.”

Per the outlet itself, another reason also also because “it was likely chosen because the father-son pair might have wanted a more peaceful and quiet place for a private family meeting, rather than somewhere where more official, duty-oriented royal affairs typically take place.”

“After all, it's Prince Harry's first visit to his father since he briefly saw him following his cancer diagnosis in February last year.”

What is pertinent to mention is that, Prince Harry’s four day tour of the UK has come to an end, and during his time he attended a number of charity initiatives in the UK. Like the WellChild Awards and the Children in Need initiative that the royal pledged a ‘substantial’ sum for.

Currently he is in Kyiv, Ukraine alongside the Invictus Games team to pledge support for wounded veterans.