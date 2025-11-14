Piers Morgan showers praises on 'remarkable' King Charles after mocking Meghan

Piers Morgan showers praises on 'remarkable' King Charles

British journalist Piers Morgan on Friday shared a birthday tribute to King Charles who turned 77.

Taking to Instagram, Morgan shared a picture with the monarch and praised him for "devoting so much of his time to selfless dutiful services to his people and his country" despite battling considerable family strife.

Advertisement

Morgan, an admirer of the royal family, did not mention Andrew, the king's younger brother who was recently stripped of his remaining royal titles.

"Happy 77th Birthday to King Charles. Battling cancer, and battling considerable family strife, but still devoting so much of his time to selfless dutiful service to his people and his country," the journalist wrote.

Morgan added, "He’s a remarkable man who has filled his mother’s gigantic shoes as Monarch with great skill and dedication. Enjoy your day, Your Majesty."

Morgan is also known as a staunch critic of Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, and often criticizes and mocks the couple on social media.

The journalist on Thursday ridiculed Harry and Meghan on social media calling the couple Prince and Princess Pinocchio.



